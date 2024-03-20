Wednesday, March 20, 2024
American House Wyoming will be rebranded as Commonwealth Senior Living at North Byron.
Commonwealth Senior Living Acquires 102-Unit Community in Suburban Grand Rapids

by Kristin Harlow

WYOMING, MICH. — Commonwealth Senior Living has acquired American House Wyoming, a 102-unit assisted living and memory care community in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The buyer will rebrand the facility as Commonwealth Senior Living at North Byron. The acquisition marks the third community for Commonwealth in the Grand Rapids area. Commonwealth plans to renovate the property, primarily focused on enhancing the secure memory care neighborhood.

