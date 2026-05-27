Commune Capital Sells Self-Storage Property in Bellevue, Washington for $50.7M

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Commune Capital has completed the disposition of a self-storage property located at 12399 Northup Way in Bellevue. Premier Storage Investors acquired the asset for $50.7 million. Mike Mele, Luke Elliott, Jim Lewis and Steffan Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2016 on 1.2 acres, the Class A 103,397-square-foot self-storage facility features 988 climate-controlled and drive-up units. At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent occupied.