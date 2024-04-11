Thursday, April 11, 2024
Community Builders Breaks Ground on 53-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Central New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The Community Builders, a nonprofit multifamily developer, has broken ground on Stirlingside Residences, a 53-unit affordable housing project in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. Stirlingside Residences will feature 13 three-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom residences and 10 one-bedroom apartments, with six units set aside for families and individuals who previously experienced homelessness. The majority (47) of the units are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a community room, fitness room and onsite laundry facilities. Delivery is scheduled for mid-2025.

