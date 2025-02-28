Community Builders Completes $44M Affordable Housing Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Community Builders has completed development of Canvas at Leland Plaza, a $44 million affordable housing property in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) features 63 units with commercial space, outdoor seating and parking. The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is providing funding for 16 of the units through its project-based voucher program, representing an investment of more than $13.3 million over the next 30 years. Amenities at the property include package and bike rooms, storage space, a resident lounge and terrace. Financial partners include the City of Chicago, the CHA, CIBC, Stratford Capital Group, Benefit Chicago and ComEd. DesignBridge was the architect, and Leopardo Cos. and KMW Communities served as general contractors.