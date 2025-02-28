Friday, February 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Community Builders Completes $44M Affordable Housing Development in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Community Builders has completed development of Canvas at Leland Plaza, a $44 million affordable housing property in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) features 63 units with commercial space, outdoor seating and parking. The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is providing funding for 16 of the units through its project-based voucher program, representing an investment of more than $13.3 million over the next 30 years. Amenities at the property include package and bike rooms, storage space, a resident lounge and terrace. Financial partners include the City of Chicago, the CHA, CIBC, Stratford Capital Group, Benefit Chicago and ComEd. DesignBridge was the architect, and Leopardo Cos. and KMW Communities served as general contractors.

You may also like

Knightvest Capital Acquires 331-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown...

CDC Houston Begins Renovation of 125-Room Courtyard by...

Foundry Commercial Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in...

Doster Construction Completes $90M Multifamily Development in Huntsville,...

Bascom Group Buys Value-Add Apartment Community in Rancho...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 636-Bed Student Housing Property...

Academy Sports + Outdoors to Open 65,297 SF...

PH Development Receives $15.9M Loan for Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion...

Carter Multifamily Acquires Apartment Community in Melbourne, Florida...