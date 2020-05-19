Community Builders of Kansas City Acquires Grocery-Anchored Center in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC) has acquired the Sun Fresh on Blue Parkway for an undisclosed price. The grocery-anchored retail center is situated east of Prospect Avenue in Kansas City. CBKC established Blue Parkway Grocers LLC as a for-profit entity to operate the store. The current operator is retiring. The center, which is more than 90 percent leased, is part of a larger real estate and asset management portfolio owned by CBKC that consists of 700 residential units and 200,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. The asset is adjacent to a 69,000-square-foot office building where CBKC is headquartered.