Community Builders of Kansas City Completes $12.6M Apartment Project

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Rochester spans 81,400 square feet and features 64 units.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC) has completed The Rochester, a $12.6 million apartment project on the city’s East Side. The 81,400-square-foot property is home to 64 units and is named after the late Rochester Charles Gatson, former CBKC president. The Rochester rounds out CBKC’s mixed-use development on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, including KC Sun Fresh on the Boulevard, a grocery store now owned and operated by CBKC. Amenities at The Rochester include a fitness center, rooftop terrace and yard with grilling areas. Monthly rents start at $1,050. Straub Construction Inc. served as general contractor, and Hufft Projects was the architect. CBKC’s subsidiary, EastPointe Realty LLC, will manage the property.

