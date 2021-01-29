Community Corp., R.D. Olson Construction Break Ground on 73-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Santa Monica

Slated for completion in fall 2022, Las Flores Santa Monica will feature 35 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom affordable apartments.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Developer Community Corp. of Santa Monica and general contractor R.D. Olson Construction have broken ground on Las Flores Santa Monica, a 94,000-square-foot affordable housing community in Santa Monica. The family-focused property is slated for completion in fall 2022.

Las Flores Santa Monica will feature 35 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom apartments above a below-grade parking garage. Community amenities will include exterior decks and lounge areas, a playground, community laundry, community rooms, exterior walkways and landscaping. Designed by DE Architects, the property’s exterior façade will feature stucco with architectural metal panels.

Located at 1834 14th St., the property is within walking distance of Santa Monica’s retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as Santa Monica College and Memorial Park.