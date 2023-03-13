Community Health Choice Texas Signs 82,706 SF Office Lease in Houston

Loop Central in Houston totals 574,944 square feet.

HOUSTON — Community Health Choice Texas, a nonprofit health insurance agency, has signed a 82,706-square-foot office lease at Loop Central, a three-building complex in Houston. The campus, which was renovated in 2020, offers a fitness center, café/deli, tenant lounge, conference facility with kitchen and multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas. Kelli Gault, Jack Scharnberg, Doug Little and David Baker of Transwestern represented the landlord, Griffin Partners, in the lease negotiations. David Boyd of Boyd Commercial, along with Lucian Bukowski of CBRE, represented the tenant.