REBusinessOnline

Community Health Choice Texas Signs 82,706 SF Office Lease in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Loop-Central-Houston

Loop Central in Houston totals 574,944 square feet.

HOUSTON — Community Health Choice Texas, a nonprofit health insurance agency, has signed a 82,706-square-foot office lease at Loop Central, a three-building complex in Houston. The campus, which was renovated in 2020, offers a fitness center, café/deli, tenant lounge, conference facility with kitchen and multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas. Kelli Gault, Jack Scharnberg, Doug Little and David Baker of Transwestern represented the landlord, Griffin Partners, in the lease negotiations. David Boyd of Boyd Commercial, along with Lucian Bukowski of CBRE, represented the tenant.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  