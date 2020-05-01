Community Health Resources Signs 11,060 SF Office Lease Building in Willimantic, Connecticut

The single-tenant office building is located at 1310 Main St.

WILLIMANTIC, CONN. — Nonprofit healthcare provider Community Health Resources (CHR) has signed an 11,060-square-foot office lease for an entire single-tenant building in Willimantic, located approximately 25 miles east of Hartford. The property is located at 1310 Main St. in the Tyler Square retail center. CHR offers a range of behavioral healthcare services pertaining to mental illness, addictions, trauma and homelessness. Bob Pagani of Colliers International represented CHR in the lease negotiations. Ron Lyman of Lyman Real Estate represented the landlord, Norwich Realty Inc.