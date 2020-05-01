REBusinessOnline

Community Health Resources Signs 11,060 SF Office Lease Building in Willimantic, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office

1310

The single-tenant office building is located at 1310 Main St.

WILLIMANTIC, CONN. — Nonprofit healthcare provider Community Health Resources (CHR) has signed an 11,060-square-foot office lease for an entire single-tenant building in Willimantic, located approximately 25 miles east of Hartford. The property is located at 1310 Main St. in the Tyler Square retail center. CHR offers a range of behavioral healthcare services pertaining to mental illness, addictions, trauma and homelessness. Bob Pagani of Colliers International represented CHR in the lease negotiations. Ron Lyman of Lyman Real Estate represented the landlord, Norwich Realty Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business