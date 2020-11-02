REBusinessOnline

Community Health Systems Sells Two Hospitals Totaling 419 Beds in West Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

ABILENE AND BROWNWOOD, TEXAS — Tennessee-based healthcare provider Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has sold two hospitals totaling 419 beds in West Texas. Abilene Regional Medical Center totals 231 beds, and Brownwood Regional Medical Center totals 188 beds. The buyer was a subsidiary of Hendrick Health System, a locally based nonprofit provider. As part of the transaction, Hendrick has secured the assignment for the long-term lease and operations of Brownwood Regional Medical Center from the Brownwood County Hospital Authority. Community Health Systems owns, leases or operates 89 hospitals totaling approximately 15,000 beds in 16 states. The hospitals involved in this transaction are among the planned divestitures discussed on the company’s second-quarter 2020 earnings call.

