Community Hospital Corp. to Develop $400M Acute Care Facility in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — A partnership led by Community Hospital Corp. will develop Heritage Regional Medical Center, a $400 million acute care facility that will be located within the Heritage Ranch master-planned community in the North Texas city of Sherman. The nonprofit facility will include 100 inpatient beds and the infrastructure to support future expansion of all major departments — surgery, imaging, emergency and outpatient services — by another 200 beds. The initial phase of Heritage Regional Medical Center is expected to account for about 400 new jobs, and future expansion should increase the employee count to over 1,000. National healthcare architectural firm ESa is designing the facility, and ADAMS Management Services Corp. will oversee construction. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year, with the opening slated for 2028.