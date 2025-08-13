Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Heritage-Regional-Medical-Center-Sherman
Other partners on the Heritage Regional Medical Center project in Sherman include The City of Sherman, Grayson County, First United Bank, Simmons Bank, First State Bank, two tribal nations, the WNJ Health Foundation, the Texoma Community Foundation and Covenant Development.
DevelopmentHealthcareTexas

Community Hospital Corp. to Develop $400M Acute Care Facility in Sherman, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SHERMAN, TEXAS — A partnership led by Community Hospital Corp. will develop Heritage Regional Medical Center, a $400 million acute care facility that will be located within the Heritage Ranch master-planned community in the North Texas city of Sherman. The nonprofit facility will include 100 inpatient beds and the infrastructure to support future expansion of all major departments — surgery, imaging, emergency and outpatient services — by another 200 beds. The initial phase of Heritage Regional Medical Center is expected to account for about 400 new jobs, and future expansion should increase the employee count to over 1,000. National healthcare architectural firm ESa is designing the facility, and ADAMS Management Services Corp. will oversee construction. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year, with the opening slated for 2028.

You may also like

St. Clair, Ledo Break Ground on 377,300 SF...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 16.2-Acre Commercial Development Site...

Stream Negotiates 25,938 SF Office Lease Renewal at...

NewQuest Signs Leases With Four Food-and-Beverage Tenants in...

BRP Cos. Completes 614-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Development in...

Mapletree Begins Construction of 250,000 SF Industrial Facility...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $20M Sale of Multifamily...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 66-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

Northwood Ravin to Develop 370-Unit Halo Apartments in...