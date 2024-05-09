Community HousingWorks Completes 59-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Community HousingWorks (CHW) has completed Puesta del Sol Apartments, a 59-unit affordable seniors housing project in the Linda Vista neighborhood of San Diego. Residences are reserved for households earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income, and the community has been awarded 59 project-based vouchers to ensure access for the most income-vulnerable residents. Additionally, six of the 59 vouchers will serve chronically homeless.The community only offers one-bedroom apartments, plus a two-bedroom manager unit.

The San Diego Housing Commission provided a below-market-rate loan and project-based vouchers for the development. Additional funding was provided by construction and permanent lender Chase Bank (as a successor to First Republic Bank). Red Stone Equity Partners is an equity investor in the project. The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee provided 9 percent tax credits, and the city of San Diego waived $144,000 in permit fees.

The locally based development team included general contractor Sun Country Builders, architectural firm Studio E Architects, civil engineering firm Project Design Consultants and landscape architect Schmidt Design Group Inc. Onsite services for residents are provided by CHW services partner, LifeSTEPS.