Community Preservation Partners Acquires 136-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has acquired Allegheny Commons, a 136-unit affordable housing complex in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood. The 20-building property was originally built in 1973. The majority (112) of the units are covered under a project-based Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contract. Additionally, the project includes units that are reserved for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. CPP plans to undertake $11.3 million in capital improvements to the property, including upgrades to unit interiors, common areas and building exteriors.