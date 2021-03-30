Community Solutions, Partners for Home Purchase Atlanta Apartment Community for New Veteran Homelessness Project

ATLANTA — Community Solutions and Atlanta-based Partners for Home have purchased Centra Villa, a 132-unit apartment building in Atlanta that will be reimagined to provide affordable housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. The project is expected to cost $12 million.

Located at 1717 Centra Villa Drive SW, Centra Villa is situated 2.8 miles from the Fort McPherson Veteran Affairs Clinic, providing its tenants with close access to medical services and other community resources, including long-term, permanent housing.

Centra Villa will increase the number of units available to house veterans. The current tenants will continue to stay, and the project aims to have 50 percent of the units set aside for vulnerable veterans, which will be accomplished through natural attrition.

The City of Atlanta provided a HomeFirst grant to the co-developers. The Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund provided a social impact subordinate loan, and Fannie Mae provided the mortgage. The Home Deport Foundation also provided an undisclosed amount of funding.

The property is being built as part of Built for Zero, Community Solutions’ national initiative comprising 80 cities and counties to measurably end homeless. The City of Atlanta joined the initiative last year.