Friday, April 17, 2026
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11770-Bernardo-Plaza-Ct-San-Diego-CA
RB Medical Plaza offers 71,971 square feet of medical office space spread across two buildings. (Photo credit: KDKC Productions)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareWestern

Compass Capital Investments Buys 71,971 SF Medical Office Property in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Compass Capital Investments has acquired RB Medical Plaza, a medical office property located at 11770 Bernardo Plaza Court in San Diego, from Bernardo Court MOB LLC for $18.2 million.

RB Medical Plaza offers 71,971 square feet of medical office space spread across two buildings. The medical tenant mix includes dermatology, urology, pain management and chiropractic services. The asset was originally built in the 1980s and remodeled in 2023.

Matt Porch, Anthony DeLorenzo and Chris Bodnar of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

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