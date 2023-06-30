Friday, June 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ArkansasDevelopmentIndustrialSoutheast

Compass Cold Delivers 142,160 SF Cold Storage Facility in Mulberry, Arkansas

by John Nelson

MULBERRY, ARK. — Compass Cold Storage has announced the completion and opening of the 142,160-square-foot first phase of its new cold storage facility located in Mulberry. Featuring 18,500 pallet positions, the cold storage facility can maintain temperatures ranging from negative 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Completion of the second phase of the project, which will include additional freezer and dock space and bring the project cost to roughly $50 million, is scheduled for later this summer. A third phase is in the planning stage. Doug Bowen and Darren Winstead are the owners and operators of Compass Cold. Melbourne, Fla.-based Ti Cold is the developer on the project.

You may also like

DCHFA Provides $63.2M Financing for Redevelopment of Affordable...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $58.8M Construction Financing for...

David S. Brown to Develop 120-Room Hotel at...

The Malin to Open 12,000 SF Coworking Location...

M&J Wilkow, DRA Advisors to Renovate The Link...

Woda Cooper Opens 49-Unit Woodward Way Apartments in...

Chubby Gorilla Signs 54,915 SF Industrial Lease in...

Finial Group Negotiates 9,750 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Joint Venture Sells 442,780 SF Tropical Logistics Phase...