Compass Cold Delivers 142,160 SF Cold Storage Facility in Mulberry, Arkansas

MULBERRY, ARK. — Compass Cold Storage has announced the completion and opening of the 142,160-square-foot first phase of its new cold storage facility located in Mulberry. Featuring 18,500 pallet positions, the cold storage facility can maintain temperatures ranging from negative 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Completion of the second phase of the project, which will include additional freezer and dock space and bring the project cost to roughly $50 million, is scheduled for later this summer. A third phase is in the planning stage. Doug Bowen and Darren Winstead are the owners and operators of Compass Cold. Melbourne, Fla.-based Ti Cold is the developer on the project.