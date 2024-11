REDMOND, ORE. — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located at 2002 SW Canyon Drive in Redmond. HLM Inc. sold the asset to Toney Properties LLC for $4.3 million. Situated on 1.4 acres, the 29,600-square-foot property offers 20 townhome-style apartments. Dan Kemp of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services and Adam Bledsoe of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Kemp also represented the buyer in the deal.