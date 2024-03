SPARKS, NEV. — Compass Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 155 Ingenuity Ave. in the Reno suburb of Sparks. Cameron and Leona Curtiss acquired the asset for $6.4 million.

Situated on 2.7 acres, the property features 16,196 square feet of retail space.

Pat Kesgard and Kristie Schmitt of Compass Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.