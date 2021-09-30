REBusinessOnline

Compass Inc. Signs 17,239 SF Office Lease at 1430 Walnut St. in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Real estate technology firm Compass Inc. has signed a 17,239-square-foot office lease at 1430 Walnut St. in Philadelphia. Built in 2015, the property also houses tenants such as The Cheesecake Factory and Verizon Innovation Center. Craig Scheuerle and Matthew Guerrieri of Newmark represented the landlord and developer, Midwood Investment & Development, in the lease negotiations. Joshua Meltzer and Jay Joyce of Savills Inc. represented the tenant.

