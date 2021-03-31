Compass Self Storage Acquires Three Self-Storage Centers Around the Southeast

CLEVELAND — Compass Self Storage has acquired several self-storage centers that in total added over 183,000 net rentable square feet to the firm’s portfolio. The newest storage units are located at 9085 SW State Road 200 in Ocala, Fla.; 3300 Jodeco Road and 3497 Jodeco Road in McDonough, Ga.; and 5A Estate Drive in Bluffton, S.C.

These three acquisitions bring Compass’ total property count to 98. Compass Self Storage has plans to upgrade all three properties, including upgraded security by offering smart locks, high definition video, lighting and individual access control. Compass Self Storage will also offer onsite truck rental services. These Compass Self Storage locations, as well as all Compass Self Storage centers nationwide, now offer contactless rentals.

Compass Self Storage is a member of Cleveland-based Amsdell Cos. The three Southeast acquisitions were made by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group LLC and Compass Self Storage LLC. The sellers and sales prices were not disclosed.