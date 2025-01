DALLAS — Compatriot Capital, THE real estate investment subsidiary of Dallas-based Sammons Enterprises Inc., has signed a 13,000-square-foot office lease in North Dallas. Compatriot will occupy an entire floor at The Douglas, a 13-story building within Preston Center, beginning later this year. Conor McCarthy, Scott Hage and Larry Toon of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado represented the landlord, Granite Properties, on an internal basis.