Compensation Advisory Partners Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Compensation Advisory Partners, a consulting firm that specializes in executive-level compensation, has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease at 1180 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The 398,937-square-foot building recently underwent a value-add program. Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi, Harry Blair and Mark Boisi of CBRE represented the landlord, Northwood Investors, in the lease negotiations. Bert Rosenblatt of Cresa represented the tenant, which is taking space on the 20th floor.