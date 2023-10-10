Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Compensation Advisory Partners Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Compensation Advisory Partners, a consulting firm that specializes in executive-level compensation, has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease at 1180 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The 398,937-square-foot building recently underwent a value-add program. Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi, Harry Blair and Mark Boisi of CBRE represented the landlord, Northwood Investors, in the lease negotiations. Bert Rosenblatt of Cresa represented the tenant, which is taking space on the 20th floor.

You may also like

Genworth Divests of The Gregory Office, Retail Building...

Bullfrog International Signs 10,200 SF Retail Lease at...

Interior Environments Inks 6,117 SF Office Lease in...

Rockrose Development Nears Completion of 245,000 SF Office...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,000 SF Industrial Lease...

TD Bank Provides $72.5M Construction Loan for Brooklyn...

Empire State Realty Trust Buys Two Commercial Buildings...

Regus Signs 37,031 SF Office Lease Renewal at...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 12,500 SF Medical Office...