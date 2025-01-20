ComPsych Corp. Signs 50,000 SF Headquarters Lease at Prudential Plaza in Chicago

CHICAGO — ComPsych Corp. has signed a 50,000-square-foot headquarters lease at Prudential Plaza in Chicago. The mental health, well-being and absence management company will move from NBC Tower, where it occupies 152,000 square feet, to the seventh floor of One Pru in the first quarter of 2027.

Wanxiang America Real Estate Group owns the property. Annie Kwasigroch and Dan Heckman of Riverside Investment & Development represented ownership in the lease, while Brian Means and Kellen Monti of JLL represented ComPsych.

Prudential Plaza began a multimillion-dollar renovation and rebranding campaign in late 2023 that is ongoing. A glass-enclosed walkway connecting One and Two Pru will is expected to be completed in the next 60 days, enabling tenants to flow between the expanded 72,000-square-foot amenity space across the 11th floor. Other upgrades include a new 20,000-square-foot conferencing center, new coworking spaces, a fully staffed bar with grab-and-go coffee and food options and an entertainment suite with two golf simulators. Additional renovations are underway such as cold plunges and infrared saunas for the fitness center. Later this year, the outdoor deck will be expanded to include a new pickleball court and bar area overlooking Millennium Park.

Completed in 1955 and renovated in 2014, One Pru was the first skyscraper built in Chicago following the Great Depression and World War II. Two Pru was completed in 1990 and renovated in 2014.