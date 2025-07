CHICAGO — ComPsych Corp., an organizational mental health, well-being and absence management company, has relocated its global headquarters to One Prudential Plaza at 130 E. Randolph St. in Chicago. The 50,000-square-foot office includes a media production studio, conference rooms and collaboration areas. Every workstation features adaptable, ergonomic furniture. Brian Means and Kellen Monti of JLL represented ComPsych.