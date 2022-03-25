REBusinessOnline

Comstock Acquires 250-Unit Multifamily Property in Rockville, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Comstock Holdings Cos. Inc. has acquired the Ansel at Rockville Town Center, a 250-unit apartment building in Rockville. Duball LLC sold the property for an undisclosed amount. Jorge Rosa and Anthony Liberto of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale, while Marshall Scallan, Michael Zelin and Bindi Shah of Cushman & Wakefield arranged an undisclosed amount of debt financing.

Delivered earlier this year, Ansel at Rockville Town Center, which is being rebranded as BLVD Ansel, is an 18-story high-rise apartment community that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. BLVD Ansel features 20,153 square feet of retail space, 611 parking spaces and amenity spaces, including a lobby with concierge service, penthouse club room, fitness center with a yoga studio and private workspaces. The outdoor amenity spaces include a ninth-floor swimming pool with outdoor cooking stations, TV lounge and a rooftop courtyard for outdoor dining.

Located at 33 Monroe St., the property is located at the entrance to Metro’s Rockville Station and is situated 21.5 miles from Washington, D.C.

CHCI Residential Management and ParkX Management, wholly owned subsidiaries of Comstock, will provide property management services for BLVD Ansel.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  