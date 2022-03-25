Comstock Acquires 250-Unit Multifamily Property in Rockville, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Comstock Holdings Cos. Inc. has acquired the Ansel at Rockville Town Center, a 250-unit apartment building in Rockville. Duball LLC sold the property for an undisclosed amount. Jorge Rosa and Anthony Liberto of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale, while Marshall Scallan, Michael Zelin and Bindi Shah of Cushman & Wakefield arranged an undisclosed amount of debt financing.

Delivered earlier this year, Ansel at Rockville Town Center, which is being rebranded as BLVD Ansel, is an 18-story high-rise apartment community that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. BLVD Ansel features 20,153 square feet of retail space, 611 parking spaces and amenity spaces, including a lobby with concierge service, penthouse club room, fitness center with a yoga studio and private workspaces. The outdoor amenity spaces include a ninth-floor swimming pool with outdoor cooking stations, TV lounge and a rooftop courtyard for outdoor dining.

Located at 33 Monroe St., the property is located at the entrance to Metro’s Rockville Station and is situated 21.5 miles from Washington, D.C.

CHCI Residential Management and ParkX Management, wholly owned subsidiaries of Comstock, will provide property management services for BLVD Ansel.