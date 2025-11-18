Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Reston Station will be the new global headquarters for Booz Allen Hamilton, which will occupy 310,000 square feet across two adjacent office towers.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Comstock Inks Two Office Leases With Booz Allen at Reston Station in Metro D.C. Totaling 310,000 SF

by John Nelson

RESTON, VA. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has inked two office leases with Booz Allen Hamilton at two adjacent office towers within Reston Station, a 90-acre, transit-oriented mixed-use development in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston.

Reston Station will now be the corporate headquarters for the global technology and consulting firm, which will fully occupy the nearly finished office building at 1870 Reston Row Plaza and multiple floors within the adjacent office building at 1800 Reston Row Plaza, which was recently delivered. The two leases combine for more than 310,000 square feet and include the enclosed bridge that will connect the two office towers on the seventh floor.

The design team for 1800 and 1870 Reston Row Plaza included HKS Architects and Michael Graves Architecture. The two LEED Silver office towers are situated in The Row at Reston Station, the second of five planned phases of Comstock’s Reston Station development, which also houses offices for Google, ICF International, CARFAX, Spotify, Qualtrics International and Rolls-Royce of America, among other companies.

