Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Built in 2015, The Reed features a resort-style swimming pool and outdoor gathering areas.
AcquisitionsMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

Comstock Purchases 417-Unit Apartment Community in Rockville, Maryland

by John Nelson

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has purchased The Reed, a 417-unit apartment community located at 15955 Frederick Road in Rockville, about 21 miles north of Washington, D.C. Comstock acquired the property in a joint venture with an institutional fund advised by Benefit Street Partners, with additional capital coming from Comstock affiliate Comstock Partners LC.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Washington Business Journal reports that a person familiar with the transaction stated the property traded for $110 million. NewPoint Real Estate Capital provided Freddie Mac financing and arranged equity capital for the transaction.

CHCI Residential Management and ParkX Management, both affiliates of Comstock, will operate The Reed. Built in 2015, the community is adjacent to the Shady Grove Metro Station and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center with a yoga/boxing studio, clubroom, outdoor gathering spaces, multiple resident lounges and a private parking garage.

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