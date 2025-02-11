Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
FM Global is joining other Reston Station office tenants including Google, ICF International, CARFAX and Spotify.
Leasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Comstock Signs Insurance Firm to 32,000 SF Office Lease at Reston Station in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

RESTON, VA. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has signed FM Global, an international commercial property insurance and loss prevention firm, to a 32,000-square-foot office lease in Northern Virginia. The tenant will occupy space at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, an office building within the 90-acre Reston Station mixed-use development.

FM Global is joining other Reston Station tenants including Google, ICF International and Spotify. Last month, Comstock signed CARFAX to lease 87,000 square feet at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, which will serve as the automobile history reporting platform’s corporate headquarters.

You may also like

Riverside, Woodfield Top Out 42-Story Apartment Tower in...

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 350-Unit Apartment...

Pearlmark Provides Mezzanine Loan for 534-Bed Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

Fonroche Lighting Opens 20,088 SF Headquarters Facility in...

Topaz Labs Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Blackrock Signs 176,000 SF Office Lease Extension in...

Equity Commonwealth Agrees to Sell 709,402 SF Office...

Alloy Real Estate Capital Buys 104,702 SF Office...