Comstock Signs Insurance Firm to 32,000 SF Office Lease at Reston Station in Northern Virginia

RESTON, VA. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has signed FM Global, an international commercial property insurance and loss prevention firm, to a 32,000-square-foot office lease in Northern Virginia. The tenant will occupy space at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, an office building within the 90-acre Reston Station mixed-use development.

FM Global is joining other Reston Station tenants including Google, ICF International and Spotify. Last month, Comstock signed CARFAX to lease 87,000 square feet at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, which will serve as the automobile history reporting platform’s corporate headquarters.