Comstock Signs Puttshack to Lease at Reston Station Mixed-Use Project in Northern Virginia

Puttshack will be Reston Station's first active entertainment venue when it opens in summer 2025.

RESTON, VA. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has signed mini-golf retail concept Puttshack to anchor Phase II of Reston Station, an 80-acre mixed-use project underway in Northern Virginia. Located near the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station at 1850 Reston Row Plaza in Reston, Puttshack will be the project’s first active entertainment venue when it opens in summer 2025. The more than 29,000-square-foot space will feature four nine-hole mini-golf courses equipped with Puttshack’s proprietary Trackaball technology that keeps track of patrons scores as they play. The venue will also have a full dining menu and hand-crafted cocktails, as well as multiple bars and private event spaces for parties and business outings. Chicago-based Puttshack recently completed a growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock and continued support from Promethean Investments to help fuel the operator’s expansion plans.