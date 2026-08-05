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QTS Data Centers, owned by Blackstone, will occupy 77,000 square feet of office space at 1800 Reston Row Plaza within Reston Station. (Photo courtesy of Comstock)
Leasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Comstock Signs QTS to 77,000 SF Office Lease for New Corporate Headquarters in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

RESTON, VA. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has signed QTS Data Centers, a data center owner-operator owned by Blackstone, to a long-term office lease at Reston Station. QTS will occupy 77,000 square feet on the 11th, 12th and 13th floors at 1800 Reston Row Plaza, which serves as the company’s new corporate headquarters.

Reston Station spans approximately 90 acres surrounding the Metro’s Wiehle-Reston East station. The campus features multiple office buildings housing tenants including Google, Booz Allen Hamilton and CARFAX, as well as two BLVD-branded apartment communities, stores, restaurants and a 28-story tower housing JW Marriott hotel and residences.

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