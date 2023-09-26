Comstock Signs Two Restaurant Tenants for Phase II of Reston Station in Northern Virginia

RESTON, VA. — Comstock Holding Cos. Inc. has signed two new restaurants to join the second phase of Reston Station, a mixed-use development underway in Northern Virginia. The new tenants are Noku Sushi, a Virginia-based fast-casual sushi and ramen restaurant, and Tous les Jour, a bakery chain. Both tenants will occupy ground-level retail space at 1800 Reston Row Plaza, the first of two trophy office towers under development in Phase II. Both restaurants are slated to open in 2025. Michael Kang of Rappaport represented the tenants in both transactions. Other committed commercial tenants set to open at Reston Station include Vida Sport & Fitness, Ebbitt House and Puttshack.