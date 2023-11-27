Comunale Acquires 19,671 SF Industrial Building in Hilliard, Ohio

HILLIARD, OHIO — Comunale Properties has acquired a 19,671-square-foot industrial building located on Parkway Lane in Hilliard, a northwest suburb of Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. The seller will lease back a portion of the property’s warehouse space on a short-term basis while relocating its operations. Immediately upon acquisition, Comunale leased the remainder of the building to a national mechanical, fire protection and HVAC services company that will eventually occupy the entire premises. Situated on three acres, the building features a clear height of 24 feet. Ray Boll and Jeff Boll of RJ Boll Realty represented the undisclosed seller.