Comunale Properties Enters Phoenix Market with Chandler Connection Industrial Development
CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Denver-based Comunale Properties, with Stevens-Leinweber Construction as general contractor, is developing Chandler Connection, a Class A industrial property located adjacent to the Chandler Municipal Airport in Chandler.
Located on Germann Road, Chandler Connection will offer 201,000 square feet of mid-bay industrial space featuring 32-foot clear heights, 140-foot to 240-foot bay depths, 52-foot by 60-foot column spacing and a 135-foot fenced and secured concrete truck court. The project will also offer dock-high and drive-in loading, as well as accommodations for users ranging from 14,500 square feet to full building.
Construction is slated to begin in July 2021, with completion scheduled for first-quarter 2022.
Butler Design Group is serving as architect for the project, which Ken McQueen and Chris McClurg of Lee & Associates will market for lease.