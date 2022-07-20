REBusinessOnline

Comunale Properties Nears Completion of Mulberry Connection Spec Industrial Asset in Fort Collins, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

MulberryConnection-FortCollins-CO

Mulberry Connection in Fort Collins, Colo., features two buildings offering a total of 164,000 square feet of speculative industrial space.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Comunale Properties is nearing completion of Mulberry Connection, a two-building industrial facility in Fort Collins. The Class A speculative property is the first of its kind built in Fort Collins since the 1990s, according to the developer.

Situated on 13 acres at 4036 and 3874 Redman Drive, Mulberry Connection will offer 164,000 square feet of industrial space upon delivery next month. The buildings feature 22 dock-high and eight drive-in doors, 28- to 32-foot clear heights, ESFR systems, generous power and interstate-fronting signage opportunities.

The company has secured two pre-leases from two national credit tenant companies for the properties. Gustave A. Larson, a regional distributor of HVACR equipment, parts and supplies, will occupy 16,5000 square feet. The Fort Collins branch of Winlectric, a national full-service electric wholesaler, will occupy 14,900 square feet.

The project team includes Alcorn Construction and Grey Wolf Architecture. Travis Ackerman of Cushman & Wakefield is the project’s leasing broker.

