Comunidad Partners Acquires 206-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Texas

Metro 7000 in Fort Worth totals 206 units.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Comunidad Partners, a minority- and women-owned investment firm, has acquired Metro 7000, a 206-unit affordable housing community in Fort Worth. Amenities at the property include a pool, clubhouse, sports court, clubhouse and a dog park. Richard Furr and Brian O’Boyle Jr. of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Comunidad Partners, which will implement a value-add program focused on unit interiors and building exteriors, was self-represented.

