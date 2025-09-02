Comunidad Partners Acquires 234-Unit Haywood Apartments in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Comunidad Partners has acquired The Haywood, a 234-unit workforce housing community located at 100 Gloucester Ferry Road in Greenville, roughly one mile south of Simon’s Haywood Mall. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The property was originally built in 1991 and was previously known as Hawthorne at the Park, according to Apartments.com.

Comunidad Partners plans to renovate The Haywood’s unit interiors, facades and amenities. The company also plans to work closely with local and national nonprofit partners to establish resident services at the community.