Lakeshore at Preston Apartments in Plano totals 302 units.
Comunidad Partners Acquires 302-Unit Lakeshore at Preston Apartments in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Comunidad Partners, an investment firm that specializes in affordable and workforce housing, has acquired the 302-unit Lakeshore at Preston Apartments in Plano. A lake lies at the epicenter of the garden-style property, which offers one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 80 to 100 percent of the area median income. Other amenities include a pool, lounging areas, pickleball court and beach volleyball courts. CBRE represented Comunidad Partners and the seller, Chicago-based Waterton, in the transaction.

