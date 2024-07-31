Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Toscana-Apartment-Homes
Toscana Apartment Homes in Austin totals 358 units. The property was built in 2001.
Comunidad Partners Acquires 358-Unit Toscana Apartment Homes in Northwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Comunidad Partners, an investment firm that specializes in affordable and workforce housing, has acquired the 358-unit Toscana Apartment Homes in northwest Austin. Built in 2001, the property features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning between 60 and 120 percent of the area median income. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, faux wood flooring, stone countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, playground and a pet park. Comunidad Partners plans to implement a capital improvement program that elevates common areas and living spaces, including installing a pickleball court and adding private yards. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

