Comunidad Partners Acquires 437-Unit Affordable Housing Community in East Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Comunidad Partners, an investment firm that specializes in affordable and workforce housing, has acquired Villas del Zocalo, a 437-unit affordable housing community in East Dallas. Taylor Snoddy of Northmarq brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements to preserve the property’s affordability status. Specific information on income restrictions was not disclosed.

