CONAM Group Acquires 270-Unit Arise Craig Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — The CONAM Group, a California-based investment firm, has acquired Arise Craig Ranch, a 270-unit apartment community located within the Craig Ranch master-planned development in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Completed in 2018, Arise Craig Ranch offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, billiards room, courtyards, fitness center, movie theater, dog park and a business center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.