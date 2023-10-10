Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Arise-Craig-Ranch-McKinney
Arise Craig Ranch in McKinney totals 270 units. The property was built in 2018.
CONAM Group Acquires 270-Unit Arise Craig Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — The CONAM Group, a California-based investment firm, has acquired Arise Craig Ranch, a 270-unit apartment community located within the Craig Ranch master-planned development in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Completed in 2018, Arise Craig Ranch offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, billiards room, courtyards, fitness center, movie theater, dog park and a business center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

