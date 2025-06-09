Monday, June 9, 2025
The-Maxwell-Frisco
Directly across the street from The Maxwell, the City of Frisco is constructing the 260-acre Grand Park, which at full build-out will have a 7,500-person event lawn, food trucks, sports facilities and a nature preserve with over 114 acres of trails and botanic gardens.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

CONAM Group Acquires 325-Unit Maxwell Apartments in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — The CONAM Group, a San Diego-based investment firm, has acquired The Maxwell, a 325-unit apartment community in Frisco. Completed in 2018, The Maxwell is located within the Canals at Grand Park master-planned community and offers studio, one-, two and three-bedroom units that are housed within three- and four-story buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse with a coffee bar and conference rooms and a courtyard with grilling stations, fire pits and outdoor TVs. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

