CONAM Group Acquires 325-Unit Maxwell Apartments in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — The CONAM Group, a San Diego-based investment firm, has acquired The Maxwell, a 325-unit apartment community in Frisco. Completed in 2018, The Maxwell is located within the Canals at Grand Park master-planned community and offers studio, one-, two and three-bedroom units that are housed within three- and four-story buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse with a coffee bar and conference rooms and a courtyard with grilling stations, fire pits and outdoor TVs. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.