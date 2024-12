ADA, MICH. — Concierge Medicine of West Michigan has opened a 3,200-square-foot office at 6741 E. Fulton St. in Ada. Founded by family medicine physicians and twin sisters, Dr. Lara Baatenburg and Dr. Jana Baatenburg, the practice offers a membership-based healthcare model. Kaleb Antonides, Jordan Day and Hillary Taatjes Woznick of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan assisted the tenant in leasing and build-out of the space.