Concord Hospitality to Open 348-Room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel at Gas South District

DULUTH, GA. — Concord Hospitality plans to open The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett, a 348-room hotel in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, on Thursday, March 21. The hotel will serve as the flagship lodging option for Gas South District, a 118-acre multipurpose campus off Sugarloaf Parkway that is anchored by the Gas South Convention Center and Arena (formerly known as Infinite Energy Center).

The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett features 27,000 square feet of meeting space with 16 event facilities, as well as a signature restaurant, SweetSong Kitchen & Bar, and a rooftop bar known as Overstory. The hotel also offers a presidential suite featuring a private terrace, two hospitality suites with outdoor terraces and four executive level and six standard suites.

In July 2022, ACRES Capital Corp. originated a $74.8 million construction loan for Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality.