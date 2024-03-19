Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
One of the amenities at The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett is Overstory, a rooftop bar. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Johnson)
DevelopmentGeorgiaHospitalitySoutheast

Concord Hospitality to Open 348-Room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel at Gas South District

by John Nelson

DULUTH, GA. — Concord Hospitality plans to open The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett, a 348-room hotel in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, on Thursday, March 21. The hotel will serve as the flagship lodging option for Gas South District, a 118-acre multipurpose campus off Sugarloaf Parkway that is anchored by the Gas South Convention Center and Arena (formerly known as Infinite Energy Center).

The Westin Atlanta Gwinnett features 27,000 square feet of meeting space with 16 event facilities, as well as a signature restaurant, SweetSong Kitchen & Bar, and a rooftop bar known as Overstory. The hotel also offers a presidential suite featuring a private terrace, two hospitality suites with outdoor terraces and four executive level and six standard suites.

In July 2022, ACRES Capital Corp. originated a $74.8 million construction loan for Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality.

You may also like

Songy Highroads, Matthews Southwest to Develop 400-Room Savannah...

Hilton to Acquire Graduate Hotels for $210M

Berkadia Arranges $21.2M Acquisition Loan for Two Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail...

Notes Live to Open $220M Music, Entertainment Venue...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $108.1M Bridge Loan for...

PSRS Arranges $12.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 3.6-Acre Retail...

Largo Capital Arranges $4M Loan for Refinancing of...