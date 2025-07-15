Tuesday, July 15, 2025
In addition to securing construction financing for Colonial Village, a new build-to-rent (BTR) project in Katy, Concord Summit Capital facilitated a partnership between Luminous Homes and an experienced BTR operating partner to support a streamlined development process.
Concord Summit Arranges $25.5M Construction Loan for Metro Houston Build-to-Rent Project

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Concord Summit Capital, a South Florida-based financial intermediary, has arranged a $25.5 million construction loan for Colonial Village, a 103-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The development will consist of 88 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom duplex-style homes on a 7.9-acre site. Daniel Eidson and Ben Applebaum of Concord Summit Capital arranged the debt, which carries an 88 percent loan-to-cost ratio, on behalf of the borrower, Luminous Homes. The direct lender was not disclosed.

