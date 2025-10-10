Friday, October 10, 2025
Zoe-Apartments
The bridge loan for Zoe Apartments in Waco is structured to convert to long-term HUD financing once the property is stabilized. The structure includes no exit fee, and all fees related to the future HUD takeout will be waived.
Concord Summit Arranges $34M Bridge Loan for New Waco Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

WACO, TEXAS — Concord Summit Capital, a South Florida-based financial intermediary, has arranged a $34 million bridge loan for Zoe Apartments, a 214-unit multifamily complex in Waco. Completed in 2024, Zoe Apartments consists of six three-story residential buildings on a 10.3-acre site. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas, two pickleball courts and a dog park. David Larson and Keegan Burger of Concord Summit arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, Utah-based Surge Investment Group.

