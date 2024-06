CHICAGO — Concord Summit Capital LLC has arranged $10 million in mezzanine financing for the construction of a luxury apartment complex in Chicago. Daniel Eidson, David Larson and Keegan Burger of Concord Summit arranged the financing, which included a senior loan with a C-PACE component. The project will feature amenities such as a fitness center, lounge, game room, private event space, outdoor pool and ground-floor coworking spaces. The lender and borrower were not disclosed.