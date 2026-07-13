Concord Summit Capital Arranges $115.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Concord Summit Capital has arranged a $115.5 million construction loan for Collins at Union Park, an apartment community in northern Colorado. Daniel Eidson, Keegan Burger and Ben Applebaum of Concord Summit Capital secured the nonrecourse loan, which features an 88 percent loan-to-cost ratio, on behalf of the borrower, Livmark Communities.

Sitework is currently underway on the project, with vertical construction slated to start in the coming days. Collins at Union Park will feature 457 apartments and carriage homes, as well as a clubhouse, pool, golf simulator, playground, parks, trails and gathering spaces.