Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Encore at Tradition is a 415-unit active adult community underway in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The gated-property is approximately 40 percent complete.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingSoutheast

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $122M Construction Financing for Active Adult Residential Project in Port St. Lucie, Florida

by John Nelson

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Concord Summit Capital has arranged a total of $122 million in construction financing for the development of Encore at Tradition, a 415-unit active adult residential community underway in Port St. Lucie. David Larson, Daniel Eidson and Keegan Burger of Concord Summit arranged the financing, which comprised a $95 million principal loan and $27 million in mezzanine debt. The lenders were not disclosed.

The borrower is America Walks at Port St Lucie LLC, a partnership between Pride One Construction, Brokaw Development Services and Riley Hotel Group that has collectively built more than 20,000 multifamily units. The borrower is using the funds to recapitalize the existing construction debt and complete the project.

Encore at Tradition is roughly 40 percent complete and has a target delivery date of second-quarter 2024. The gated community is reserved for households age 55 and up and will feature one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 750 to 1,250 square feet, as well as two-bedroom villas spanning 2,030 square feet. Onsite amenities will include a salon, movie theater room, golf simulator, resort-style clubhouse, pickleball courts and medical/physical therapy services.

You may also like

Xebec to Develop 3,300-Acre Manufacturing, Logistics Campus in...

Realty Capital Residential Begins Leasing 275-Unit Multifamily Project...

Bridgeview Acquires 214-Unit Apartment Complex in Dallas Design...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

RXR Inks 700,000 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension...

JLL Arranges $114M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial...

Joint Venture to Develop 330-Unit Apartment Community in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Latitude at Godley...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of Miami...