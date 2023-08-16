Concord Summit Capital Arranges $122M Construction Financing for Active Adult Residential Project in Port St. Lucie, Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Concord Summit Capital has arranged a total of $122 million in construction financing for the development of Encore at Tradition, a 415-unit active adult residential community underway in Port St. Lucie. David Larson, Daniel Eidson and Keegan Burger of Concord Summit arranged the financing, which comprised a $95 million principal loan and $27 million in mezzanine debt. The lenders were not disclosed.

The borrower is America Walks at Port St Lucie LLC, a partnership between Pride One Construction, Brokaw Development Services and Riley Hotel Group that has collectively built more than 20,000 multifamily units. The borrower is using the funds to recapitalize the existing construction debt and complete the project.

Encore at Tradition is roughly 40 percent complete and has a target delivery date of second-quarter 2024. The gated community is reserved for households age 55 and up and will feature one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 750 to 1,250 square feet, as well as two-bedroom villas spanning 2,030 square feet. Onsite amenities will include a salon, movie theater room, golf simulator, resort-style clubhouse, pickleball courts and medical/physical therapy services.