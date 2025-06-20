Friday, June 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Archer features 68 units in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood.
AcquisitionsIllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $25.1M Bridge Loan for Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Concord Summit Capital LLC has arranged $25.1 million in bridge financing for the acquisition of The Archer, a 68-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The funding enabled an existing limited partner to acquire full control of the asset from the general partner and initiate a renovation of the remaining units. Daniel Eidson and Ben Applebaum of Concord Summit sourced the financing on behalf of the borrower, YK Investments. The nonrecourse loan features a 100 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Located at 1211 N. LaSalle St., The Archer offers one- and two-bedroom layouts.

You may also like

New Perspective Acquires Five Senior Living Communities in...

Standard Motor Products Opens 574,732 SF Distribution Center...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $24M Medical Office Building in Windom,...

Interra Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Apartment, Retail...

Milhaus Begins Construction on 389-Unit Multifamily Project in...

BMC Capital Arranges $24M Bridge Loan for Multifamily...

Ocean Bank Provides $54M Construction Loan for Whole...

Core Spaces Acquires 486-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Partnership Opens Phase I, Begins Phase II of...