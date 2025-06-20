Concord Summit Capital Arranges $25.1M Bridge Loan for Chicago Apartment Building

CHICAGO — Concord Summit Capital LLC has arranged $25.1 million in bridge financing for the acquisition of The Archer, a 68-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The funding enabled an existing limited partner to acquire full control of the asset from the general partner and initiate a renovation of the remaining units. Daniel Eidson and Ben Applebaum of Concord Summit sourced the financing on behalf of the borrower, YK Investments. The nonrecourse loan features a 100 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Located at 1211 N. LaSalle St., The Archer offers one- and two-bedroom layouts.