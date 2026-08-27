Concord Summit Capital Arranges $28M in Financing for Metro Houston Mixed-Use Project

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — Florida-based intermediary Concord Summit Capital has arranged $28 million in financing for The Albritton, a 163,176-square-foot mixed-use project that is under construction in the southeastern Houston suburb of Friendswood. The Albritton is planned to feature 111 apartments, 11,000 square feet of retail space, 9,000 square feet of office space and a 72,000-square-foot parking garage. Daniel Eidson and Ben Applebaum of Concord Summit Capital originated the nonrecourse loan through an undisclosed lender on behalf of the borrower, Tannos Development Group. Completion is slated for 2028.